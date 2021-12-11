Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
Tripura Govt 'Flaunts' Kolkata Flyover Image; Triggers Row

Tripura government’s move has left opposition parties fumed, who claimed that the state government was ‘renting’ the development works of other states to ‘flaunt its success’, after Kolkata's Sealdah flyover found a place in the poster of a slogan writing competition.

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb.(File photo) | PTI

outlookindia.com
2021-12-11T16:59:50+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 11 Dec 2021, Updated: 11 Dec 2021 4:59 pm

The opposition CPI(M) and TMC hit out at the Biplab Kumar Deb government in Tripura on Saturday after a poster tweeted by an official handle had the photo of a flyover of Kolkata.

The opposition parties claimed that the state government was "renting" the development works of other states to flaunt its success after Kolkata's Sealdah flyover found a place in the poster of a slogan writing competition on Motor Vehicle Driving Regulations.

Amid the opposition attacks, the poster, tweeted by the MyGov Tripura handle, was deleted.

"It is a very shameful act by the BJP-led government in Tripura to showcase West Bengal's flyover for highlighting Biplab Kumar Deb government's success. It looks like a rented campaign by the BJP government," said TMC's state steering committee convener Subal Bhowmik.

The CPI(M) also slammed the BJP government, claiming that it had to use the photo of a Kolkata flyover to show off its development works.

Hitting back, the ruling BJP said the comments by the opposition parties show the negativity they cultivate.

"The tweet was in regards to a national-level competition, to show a congested road irrespective of states. It was aimed at making people aware about congested roads. The BJP thinks the nation comprises all the states," the party's chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said.

In September, the Maa Flyover in Kolkata found a place in a UP government advertisement, showcasing the development works of the Yogi Adityanath administration.

Last month, the Durgapur airport in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district was tweeted by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation as located in Uttarakhand.

PTI Biplab Kumar Deb Yogi Adityanath Tripura Agartala Tripura West Bengal BJP CPI(M) Trinamool Congress (TMC) Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand National
