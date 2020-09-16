September 16, 2020
Corona
Tribal Teacher Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Andhra

Activists allege foul play, demand a CBI investigation.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 September 2020
Representational Image
2020-09-16T16:36:06+05:30

The mysterious death of a tribal teacher in Andhra Pradesh has caused massive social media outrage. Arjun Meena, who was working as a Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher in Vijaynagram, Andhra Pradesh was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Meena who is reported to be from Swai Madhopur in Rajasthan was found hanging in his residence in Andhra Pradesh.
Twitter handle @TribalArmy posted images of Arjun Meena’s body hanging from a ceiling fan and demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) look into the case.

“Arjun Meena, resident of Swai Madhopur, Rajasthan, posted as KVS Teacher at Vijaynagram, Andhra Pradesh, was dead in dubious condition. We demand CBI investigation in this matter as it seems like a murder not a suicide as portrayed by Andhra Pradesh Police. #JusticeforArjunMeena,” the tweet read.

Founder of Tribal Army, Hansraj Meena alleged that Arjun Meena was murdered. Hansraj Meena tweeted, “ Chief minister @ysjagan Ji, We want justice, this is planned murder of KVS tribal teacher Arjun Kumar Meena, posted in vijaynagaram since 2017. We want CBI Enquiry ! Not Suicide, it's Murder !! #JusticeForArjunMeena.”

Arjun Meena was reportedly posted in Vijaynagram since 2017.

 

