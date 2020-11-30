November 30, 2020
Corona
Farmers' Protest: Traffic Police Advises People To Take Alternate Routes To Enter, Exit Haryana

Farmers reached Nirankarai Samagam Ground in Burari on Saturday and have been staging the protest there.

PTI 30 November 2020
PTI
Amid ongoing protests by farmers at Singhu and Tikri borders, the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday advised commuters to take alternate routes to enter and exit Haryana.

Both the border points at Singhu and Tikri are closed as the farmers have rejected the Centre's offer to hold talks over the farm laws opposed by them.

The closure of borders has also resulted in heavy traffic on other alternate routes between Delhi and Haryana.

The Delhi Traffic Police tweeted, "Singhu Border is still closed from both sides. Please take alternate route.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from signature bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 & Singhu borders."

In another tweet, it said Tikri border is also closed for traffic movement and Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala Jhatikera, Badusari, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam vihar and Dundahera borders were open and available to Haryana.

The agitating farmers demanding scrapping of the newly enacted farm laws have also warned to close all five entry points to the national capital.

After a meeting of over 30 farmer groups on Sunday, their representatives said they will not move to the Burari ground for their protest as suggested by the Centre.

They said the farmers will not accept any conditional dialogue and will block all five entry points to Delhi. 

