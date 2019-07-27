Three Of A Family Found Dead Inside IIT-Delhi Campus, Police Suspect Suicide

﻿
According to a senior police officer, they received information of a scuffle inside the house at 9.43 pm and upon reaching there, they found that the flat was locked from inside.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 July 2019
Three members of a family, including a couple, allegedly committed suicide inside their flat located in IIT-Delhi campus, police said on Friday.

Gulshan Das, wife Sunita and his mother Kamta were found hanging from the ceiling fans in three rooms of the flat, said a police officer.

According to a senior police officer, they received information of a scuffle inside the house at 9.43 pm and upon reaching there, they found that the flat was locked from inside.

As they entered the house after breaking open the main door, they found the bodies, the officer said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

According to police, Gulshan and Sunita had got married in February.

Sunita's mother Krishna Devi too had reached her daughter's house after she got to know about the altercation, they added.

 

(PTI)

