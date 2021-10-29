Advertisement
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

The World’s Highest Polling Station In Snow-Bound Spiti Is All Set For Mandi Bypolls

Located about 29 km from the India-China border, the polling station covers two villages— Tashigang and Gete. The polling parties have reached the destination despite extreme cold conditions and snowfall in the area.

The World’s Highest Polling Station In Snow-Bound Spiti Is All Set For Mandi Bypolls
Tashigang, a Buddhists landscape also known for world’s highest motorable road, has a total of 47 voters.

Trending

The World’s Highest Polling Station In Snow-Bound Spiti Is All Set For Mandi Bypolls
outlookindia.com
2021-10-29T21:44:53+05:30
Ashwani Sharma
Ashwani Sharma

Ashwani Sharma

More stories from Ashwani Sharma
View All

Published: 29 Oct 2021, Updated: 29 Oct 2021 9:44 pm

After the season's first snowfall, Spiti is closed for tourists, but there will be different kind of a festival at the high altitude cold desert on October 30.

Tashigang, the world’s highest polling station, at a height of 15,256 feet, will see a rare festivity on polling day for Mandi Parliamentary constituency–a bypoll being held after the demise of two-time BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

State’s Chief Electoral officer (CEO) C Paulrasu said the polling party for Tashigang has already reached the village with all material. They have set up the booth,which is also among 14 polling stations designated as Model polling stations by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Related Stories

Himachal Pradesh: EC Takes Special Measures For Polls In Pong Island Village; Boats, Solar Batteries For 96 Voters

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Village In Himachal Pradesh Is Boycotting Polls This Time; Here’s Why

He said all arrangements have been done for free, fair and smooth polling in all eight districts, which are witnessing polling on October 30. These also include snow-bound valleys of Lahaul-spiti, Kinnaur and Pangi, besides inaccessible areas of Kullu, where the polling party will have to walk 24 kms, and one booth in Fatehpur (Kangra), where the officials will have to travel by boats.

There are a total of 47 voters at Tashigang, a Buddhists landscape. The village, also known for world’s highest motorable road, has a post office and drinking water supply.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Last week Lahaul-Spiti had witnessed season’s first snowfall following which 83 tourists got stranded at Batal, a few kms short of Kunzam Pass, which is a treacherous 15,000 feet high mountain valley.

Till some years back, Hikkim, a mountain village at an altitude of about 14,400 ft, was the world's highest polling booth. But, now it has been replaced by Tashigang, at an altitude of 15,256 feet.

“Located about 29 km from the India-China border, the polling station covers two villages— Tashigang and Gete. As per the revised electoral rolls, the two villages have 47 voters,” said an official at Kaza, headquarter of Spiti.

The administration has fixed a target of 100 percent polling as officials have paid several visits to ensure maximum participation of the voters under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation Programme (SVEEP), said Neeraj Kumar Sharma, OSD to state Chief Electoral Officer.

Deputy Commissioner Lahaul Spiti said all polling parties have reached their destinations despite extreme cold conditions and snowfall in the area.

Some of the highest and lowest polling booths in the state are Atyal in Jubbal kotkhai at elevation of 8500 feet, Pambad in Arki at height of 6204 feet and Agahar at Fatehpur located at elevation of 2100 feet.

Meanwhile, another panchayat Jangi in Kinnaur has given a call for a poll boycott on October 30 in protest against the 804 MW Jangi Thopan hydel project. A gram sabha held at Jangi unanimously decided not to participate in the electoral process to mark their protest against the approval given to SJVN ltd company to set up a mega project, which will allegedly cause a big environmental impact and prove to be an ecological disaster. There are more than 500 votes at Jangi. Earlier, Rarang village had also given a call fore poll boycott.

Tags

Ashwani Sharma Himachal Pradesh Election Commission National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

To Save Wildlife And Birds, Ladakh Govt Asks Army To Train Pure-Bred Ladakhi Dogs

To Save Wildlife And Birds, Ladakh Govt Asks Army To Train Pure-Bred Ladakhi Dogs

‘Will Do Whatever Mrs. Gandhi Asks, But Mamata Banerjee Is The Real Congress Woman': Nafisa Ali After Joining TMC

Why Priyanka Gandhi’s Increased Visibility In UP May Not Translate Into Votes

NCB Headquarters Neighbours With Drug Infested Slum In Delhi

2G Spectrum Back In News With Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Apology

Ghazipur Border: Police Removing Barricades, Concertina Wires Installed Last Year At Farmers' Protest Site

TMC In Goa To Fight Elections, Not To Divide Votes: Mamata Banerjee

Uttarakhand Landslide: Two More Bodies Retrieved, Death Toll Rises To 79

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Police Remove Barricades At Ghazipur Farmers’ Protest Site

Police Remove Barricades At Ghazipur Farmers’ Protest Site

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

Advertisement

More from India

‘Orange Alert’ Sounded For Five Districts As Incessant Rains Continue In Kerala

‘Orange Alert’ Sounded For Five Districts As Incessant Rains Continue In Kerala

J&K: Govt Medical Employee In Rajouri Sacked For Celebrating Pakistan's T20 Win Over India

J&K: Govt Medical Employee In Rajouri Sacked For Celebrating Pakistan's T20 Win Over India

NDA Opens Portal For Women Cadets, Army Chief Expects Fair Play And Professionalism To Prevail

NDA Opens Portal For Women Cadets, Army Chief Expects Fair Play And Professionalism To Prevail

India Logs 14,348 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Rise To 1,61,334

India Logs 14,348 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Rise To 1,61,334

Read More from Outlook

2G Spectrum Back In News With Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Apology

2G Spectrum Back In News With Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Apology

Vikas Pathak / As former CAG Vinod Rai apologises to Sanjay Nirupam of the Congress, we revisit the scam that changed Indian politics, bolstered AAP and BJP.

NCB Headquarters Neighbours With Drug Infested Slum In Delhi

NCB Headquarters Neighbours With Drug Infested Slum In Delhi

Priyam Shukla / Across the boundary wall of the Narcotics Control Bureau HQ in South Delhi, lay a Dalit slum, Ambedkar Basti, infested with drugs, addicts and related violence.

T20 World Cup, LIVE: Nabi Breaks 63-run Stand, AFG See An Opening

T20 World Cup, LIVE: Nabi Breaks 63-run Stand, AFG See An Opening

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live updates and cricket scores of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Super 12 match between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan And Others Mourn The Death Of Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan And Others Mourn The Death Of Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

Outlook Web Bureau / Kannada superstar Puneet Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46 due to a massive heart attack.Actors from across Indian film industries took to social media to express their shock and grief.

Advertisement