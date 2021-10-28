Advertisement
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Village In Himachal Pradesh Is Boycotting Polls This Time; Here’s Why

The Rarang village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district has taken a decision to boycott bypolls scheduled on October 30.

Village In Himachal Pradesh Is Boycotting Polls This Time; Here’s Why
| A recent rally held in Kinnaur against hydel projects.

Trending

Village In Himachal Pradesh Is Boycotting Polls This Time; Here’s Why
outlookindia.com
2021-10-28T18:30:38+05:30
Ashwani Sharma
Ashwani Sharma

Ashwani Sharma

More stories from Ashwani Sharma
View All

Published: 28 Oct 2021, Updated: 28 Oct 2021 6:30 pm

The Kinnaur’s Rarang village in Himachal Pradesh has decided to boycott the October 30 by-polls.

The residents of this remote village, living in eco-fragile environment have taken a decision to stay from casting their vote this time. Reason for boycott, villagers say is to save their eco-fragile environs and prevent any large scale environmental disaster in Kinnaur.

The biggest threat considered by the villagers to their environment is 804 MW Jangi Thopan hydel project. As per them, the project is a constant threat to the fragile environs of the place, and could deprive them of natural resources including land, water and forests at the place.

The residents arrived at the poll boycott decision at a meeting of the local Gram Sabha. It was held on the advice of a local deity—Patharo, whom the villagers revere. The deity’s word is considered as the final order, and everyone is supposed to abide by it.

An environmentalist Roshan Lal Negi said: “massive construction of hydel projects, tunnels and dams at the place have made three panchayats of Rarang, Apka and Jangi vulnerable. The project will spell doom for the people”.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

“Already half of Kinnaur has been captured and taken over by the private companies. These companies have been allowed to build dams and tunnels , which are causing damage to the ecology, local biodiversity and fertile lands. We will save rest of Kinnaur by opposing all the proposed projects,” said Negi.

He said despite repeated pleas to the administration nobody is ready to listen to the woes of local tribal people.

He claims that the Kinnaur has already witnessed massive felling of the forests by the corporate giants.

“They have illegally occupied more than 420 bighas of the land and caused massive destruction caused to the mountains and fragile ecology to build tunnels, dams and roads has led to major disasters… There can't any further destruction to the ecology and biodiversity of this tribal land,” he said.

The 804 MW hydel project was initially allotted to Netherland based company in 2005. The project was then taken up by several private groups, before being finally allotted to Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN)—which also owns 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri hydel project and 412 MW Rampur hydel project.

Deputy Commissioner Kinnaur Apoorv Devgan confirmed that the villagers of Rarang have given a call for the poll boycott.

“ I have appealed to the villagers to participate in the democratic process as their issues relating to hydel projects could be addressed at different forums .I will send SDM Pooh to persuade the people or will myself meet ,if needed,” he said.

This is the first time in Kinnaur that the people will boycott the polls on environmental concern.

Officials said there are over 1000 registered voters in the village.

Tags

Ashwani Sharma Shimla Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh Bypolls Environment Environment & Ecology National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

PM Modi To Meet Pope Francis In Italy During G-20 Summit

PM Modi To Meet Pope Francis In Italy During G-20 Summit

‘Don’t Want To Get Into India’s Domestic Matters’: Israel’s New Ambassador To India On Pegasus Row

J&K Administration Transfers Land To CRPF, Police In Kashmir

SC’s Pegasus Order Gives Tremendous Credibility To Investigative Journalism: Dushyant Dave

After Durga Puja, West Bengal Witnesses Covid-19 Spike

TMC Aims Expansion Beyond Bengal, Mamata Visits Goa To Play On Congress Turf

BJP To Be Centre Of Indian Politics For Many Decades: Political Strategist Prashant Kishor

How School Dropouts Of Covid-19’s First Wave Are Driving Construction Boom In Agartala

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

Advertisement

More from India

Diwali 2021: Firecracker Ban Not Against Any Community, Says SC

Diwali 2021: Firecracker Ban Not Against Any Community, Says SC

Yogi Adityanath Warns UP Residents Of Sedition Charges If They Celebrate Pakistan T-20 Win

Yogi Adityanath Warns UP Residents Of Sedition Charges If They Celebrate Pakistan T-20 Win

Karnataka Covid-19 Spike: 32 Students Of A Residential School Test Positive

Karnataka Covid-19 Spike: 32 Students Of A Residential School Test Positive

Mutual Cooperation In Covid Era Will Strengthen India's Ties With ASEAN Countries: PM Modi

Mutual Cooperation In Covid Era Will Strengthen India's Ties With ASEAN Countries: PM Modi

Read More from Outlook

Exclusive | SC’s Pegasus Order Gives Tremendous Credibility To Investigative Journalism: Dushyant Dave

Exclusive | SC’s Pegasus Order Gives Tremendous Credibility To Investigative Journalism: Dushyant Dave

Preetha Nair / Senior Supreme Court lawyer and former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Dushyant Dave spoke to Outlook about the SC order to set up an expert committee to look into the snooping scandal using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus.

Aryan Khan To Return Home Either 'Tomorrow Or Saturday', Says Mukul Rohatgi

Aryan Khan To Return Home Either 'Tomorrow Or Saturday', Says Mukul Rohatgi

Outlook Web Desk / Former Attorney General, Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan in the Bombay High Court has said that that Aryan Khan will walk out of jail after the detailed order is given by the HC on Friday afternoon.

T20 World Cup: Warner Stars In Australia's Win Over Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup: Warner Stars In Australia's Win Over Sri Lanka

Jayanta Oinam / Australia chased down Sri Lanka's 154/6 in 17 overs for a seven-wicket win in their ICC T20 World Cup, Super 12 match. Warner hit 65.

J&K Administration Transfers Land To CRPF, Police In Kashmir

J&K Administration Transfers Land To CRPF, Police In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The majority of the land in Kashmir has been allotted to CRPF in various south Kashmir districts, including picturesque Pahalgam tourist resort.

Advertisement