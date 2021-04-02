Shocking! 65-Year-Old Woman Beaten To Death With Brick By Son

In Rajasthan's Kota, a 65-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries after her alcoholic son allegedly thrashed her with a brick, said the police.

Following the incident, the victim, Rajkumari Bairwa went into a coma and succumbed during the treatment at Maharao Bhimsingh Hospital.

The accused, Shashikant, 35, according to police, is unemployed and would "frequently" hit his mother over monetary issues.

"On Wednesday as well, the argument over money turned violent," Sub Inspector (SI) Mohammed Ibrahim said, adding that he thrashed her after she refused to give him money.

The victim had been living with the accused, her younger son, since the death of her husband Babulal, who worked for the state's irrigation department. Her elder son is employed with the revenue department and is currently posted in Ajmer, the SI said.

A case was lodged on the complaint of the victim's brother under Section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said, adding that efforts were on to nab the accused.

The victim's body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

(With PTI Inputs)

