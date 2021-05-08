SC Sets Up Task Force To Oversee Distribution Of Oxygen To States, UTs

A National Task Force (NTF) consisting of 12 members was constituted by the Supreme Court of India on Saturday to assess and overlook the availability and distribution of medical oxygen to the states and Union Territories.
The task force will also suggest ways to ensure the availability of medicines needed to treat Covid-19.
(More details awaited.)
