﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Request For Sanction To Prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, Others Pending Before Delhi Govt: Police To Court

Request For Sanction To Prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, Others Pending Before Delhi Govt: Police To Court

On January 14, the police had filed a charge sheet in the court against Kumar and others, including former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, saying they were leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised in the JNU campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Request For Sanction To Prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, Others Pending Before Delhi Govt: Police To Court
File Photo
Request For Sanction To Prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, Others Pending Before Delhi Govt: Police To Court
outlookindia.com
2019-09-18T12:13:52+0530
Also Read

The request for sanction to prosecute former-JNU Students' Union President Kanhaiya Kumar and others is pending before the Home Department of the Delhi government, the city police told a court in New Delhi.

The police informed Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Manish Khurana that it has done its part and is now awaiting the decision.

The court reserved its order for 3 pm today for necessary directions in this regard.

On January 14, the police had filed a charge sheet in the court against Kumar and others, including former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, saying they were leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised in the JNU campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

The court had earlier also directed the police to ask authorities concerned to expedite the process while granting it three weeks to secure the sanction needed to prosecute Kumar and others accused in the case.

(PTI)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kanhaiya Kumar New Delhi Delhi Police JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) National
Next Story : Rasika Dugal Explores Coonoor!
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters