'Will thrash you and your dogs with shoes': BSP's Guddu Pandit threatens Raj Babbar

BSP candidate Guddu Pandit abused actor-turned-politician, Raj Babbar on a news channel, unfazed by the Election Commission's censure of Yogi Adityanath, Mayawati, Azam Khan and Maneka Gandhi for making hate speeches.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 April 2019
The Election Commission's crackdown on four leaders for making hate speeches, seems to have had little impact on some contestants.

Hours after the Election Commission took action against Yogi Adityanath, Azam Khan, Maneka Gandhi, and Mayawati, for passing controversial remarks at recent rallies, the BSP candidate from Fatehpur Sikri, Guddu Pandit alias Bhagwan Sharma, launched a diatribe against UPCC President Raj Babbar who is also contesting on Fatehpur Sikri seat.

"Sunn lo Raj Babbar ke kutton, tumko aur tumare neta nachaniya ko dauda dauda kar jooton se maarunga. Jo jhoot faelaya samaaj mein. Jahan milega, Ganga maa ki saugandh tujhe jooton se maarunga, tujhe aur tere dalaalon ko," he told a news channel.

The statement has gone viral on the social media, and the Congress has asked the EC to take cognizance of the statement.

Meanwhile, Guddu Pandit seems unrepentant about his behaviour. When a group of journalists met him on Tuesday morning, he repeated his statement against Raj Babbar.

IANS

