Post-Poll Clashes: BJP Chief JP Nadda Vows To Save People Of Bengal From Violence

BJP chief JP Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, took a symbolic oath on Wednesday to protect democracy in the state and "save the people of West Bengal from the cycle of political violence".

Nadda is currently in Bengal meeting families of BJP workers who were killed during post-poll clashes with TMC workers. So far, 12 persons have died, including six supporters of the BJP and five of the TMC.

The clashes erupted on Sunday night soon after Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress swept the West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 213 seats.

Accusing the TMC of killing BJP workers, Nadda said that the saffron party will ensure that the entire country gets to know about the death of its workers.

"I will be visiting districts such as North 24 Parganas to be on the side of our members who were at the receiving end of this brutality... We want to tell the entire country about this," Nadda said at a programme organised by the saffron camp at its Hastings office in Kolkata.

He further said that the BJP will work towards ensuring peace prevails in Bengal.

"We will continue to serve the help the people of Bengal and help them realise their dreams. We will strive to break this chain of political violence," he said at the programme, which was attended by state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh among others.

(With PTI inputs)

