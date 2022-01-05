Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
PM Modi Skips Punjab Rally After 'Major Lapse' In Security, Home Ministry Seeks Report

PM Narendra Modi was scheduled to address rally in Punjab’s Ferozepur. However, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said ‘The PM has said that these programmes (inauguration) have been postponed’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo) | PTI

2022-01-05T15:58:00+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 3:58 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Punjab's Ferozepur, which was supposed to be held on Wednesday, has been postponed, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Modi, who was travelling by road in Punjab, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to blockade by some protesters, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a "major lapse" in his security.

In a statement, the Home Ministry said after the "major security lapse" in the prime minister's travel in Punjab, his convoy decided to return.

The ministry also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Mandaviya said, "The prime minister wanted to meet you all, but because of some reasons he is not going to be with us today. The PM has said that these programmes (inauguration) have been postponed and not cancelled."

The prime minister was scheduled to lay the foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and a PGIMER satellite centre.

The projects also included four-laning of the Amritsar-Una section, Mukerian-Talwara broad gauge railway line and two new medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.

