Friday, Dec 17, 2021
PM Modi Gets Bhutan's Top Civilian Award: 8 Other Nations That Have Honoured Modi

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said on social media that he was overjoyed to hear Narendra Modi's name being announced for the country's highest civilian decoration, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo'

PM Modi awarded with Bhutan's top civilian honour | PTI/File Photo

2021-12-17T18:58:41+05:30
Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 6:58 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred Bhutan's highest civilian award Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo on Friday to mark the occasion of the country's National Day.

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said on social media that he was overjoyed to hear "His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji's Narendra Modi name for the highest civilian decoration, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo".

"HM highlighted all the unconditional friendship and support Modiji extended over the years and particularly during pandemic.

"Much deserving! Congratulations from the people of Bhutan. In all interactions, seen Your Excellency as a great, spiritual human being. Looking forward to celebrating the honour in person," the Prime Minister's Office of Bhutan said in a statement on Facebook.

This, however, is not the only international honour conferred on Modi since he became the Prime Minister of India in 2014.

Here are eight countries that have bestowed international awards or honours on PM Modi.

1. The United States: PM Modi was given the internationally prestigious Legion of Merit, the United States Armed Forces award in 2020. The award is conferred upon individuals showcasing exemplary merit of conduct.

2. Russia: PM Modi was awarded the Oder of St Andrew in 2019. According to reports, the award, the highest order of the Russian Federation, was given to Modi for his exemplary services in promoting India-Russia relations.

3. Maldives: The Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin, the topmost awards of the Maldives meant for foreign dignitaries, was given to Modi in 2019.

4. Afghanistan: PM Modi was awarded the Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud in 2016. It is the highest civilian award in the war-torn country.

5. Saudi Arabia: The Gulf nation bestowed the Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud, the highest civilian award in Saudi Arabia, on PM Modi in 2016.

6. Palestine: PM Modi received the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award in 2018.

7. UAE: The highest civilian honour of the United Arab Emirates is the Order of Zayed Award which was conferred to PM Modi in 2019. It is only awarded to the topmost dignitaries of the country.

8. Bahrain: PM Modi was awarded with Bahrain's top award, the King Hamad Order of the Renaissance - First Class, in 2019.

(With inputs from PTI)

