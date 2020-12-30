December 30, 2020
Corona
Panel Meeting Today Likely To Decide On Serum Institute's Request For Emergency Vaccine Use

The Covid vaccine developed by Serum Insititute of India in collaboration with AstraZeneca got approved for use in the UK on Wednesday.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 December 2020
AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine: Covishield
Twitter
A panel of experts is likely to hold a meeting to decide on approving the emergency use of Covishield vaccine in India which has been developed by Serum Institue of India (SII) in collaboration with British pharmaceutical manufacturer and the Oxford University.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's Subject Expert Committee (SEC) will be taking the final call on the emergency authorisation of Covishield. 

The coronavirus vaccine developed by SII and Oxford-AstraZeneca was approved for use and mass rollout in the UK on Wednesday.

 

ED Raids Premises Of Former UP Minister Gayatri Prajapati In Money Laundering Case

