Now, Ashok Gehlot Camp Requests Rajasthan Guv To Call Assembly Session To Discuss Covid

The Rajasthan governor has received a revised proposal from the state cabinet led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot requesting that a session of the assembly be called on July 31 to discuss the coronavirus situation in the state, Raj Bhawan sources said on Sunday.

The proposal was received late on Saturday night, they said.

The government has proposed to introduced a few Bills and discuss the coronavirus situation and its impact on the state's financial health during the session, they said.

The Congress government is facing a political crisis after a rebellion by the now sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs.

Governor Kalraj Mishra had on Friday sought clarifications on six points from the state government, after Congress MLAs held a five-hour dharna on the lawns of the Raj Bhawan pressing for an Assembly session.

The dharna was called off, according to the Congress, after Mishra said he would abide by the Constitution and not act under any pressure.

The governor asked Gehlot to submit again, with the clarifications, his recommendation for calling a session.

A statement from the governor included queries on the free movement of MLAs and the reason why the session needed to be called urgently.

After a Friday late night sitting, the Cabinet met again at Gehlot's residence on Saturday, approving the new draft.

The governor had on Friday asked the government why it wanted to call an assembly session to prove its majority if it already has one.

In his note to the state government, Governor Mishra said "no one is above Constitutional dignity and no pressure politics should be resorted to".

He said no date had been mentioned in the Cabinet note, annexed with the government's earlier request.

The government had also not given any reason for calling the session at such short notice, the governor had said.

Rajasthan reported eight more COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, taking their number to 621 as 611 new cases of the infection pushed the state's tally to 35,909.

There are 9,935 active cases at present and 24,250 people have been discharged after treatment, Health department officials said.