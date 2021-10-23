Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

‘No Posting Without Money To Pakistani Journalist Friend’: Sidhu’s Wife Attacks Amarinder Singh

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had said a probe would be carried out to ascertain whether the Pakistani journalist has links with Pakistan's ISI.

‘No Posting Without Money To Pakistani Journalist Friend’: Sidhu’s Wife Attacks Amarinder Singh
Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife and former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu | File Photo

Trending

‘No Posting Without Money To Pakistani Journalist Friend’: Sidhu’s Wife Attacks Amarinder Singh
outlookindia.com
2021-10-23T19:13:15+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 23 Oct 2021, Updated: 23 Oct 2021 7:13 pm

Former MLA and Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu attacked former chief minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday over his friendship with Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam, alleging that not a single posting of any official took place in the state without "money or gifts" to her.

The accusation by Sidhu's wife came a day after Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said a probe would be carried out to ascertain whether the Pakistani journalist, who had been visiting Singh for several years, has links with Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Sidhu's principal strategic advisor Mohammad Mustafa also took a dig at Singh, prompting the former chief minister to hit back at him.

"Not a single posting in Punjab took place without money or gifts to Aroosa Alam," Navjot Kaur Sidhu told reporters in Amritsar.

She alleged that even in the police department, no posting took place without Alam's consent and the Pakistani journalist "ran away" with all the money.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

To a question on Alam's picture with Congress president Sonia Gandhi shared by Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral on Twitter on Friday, Navjot Kaur Sidhu said it was an old picture.

Singh hit back at Mustafa after the latter shared a picture of Alam with the former Punjab chief secretary and former director general of police.

"Still grappling to grasp the 'designs' behind twitting CP-Aroosa pic @capt_amarinder! Please do understand, grant of visa by UPA or NDA doesn't include 'licence 2 domesticate & outsource' governance apparatus to 'videshi mehman'," Mustafa said in a tweet.

Reacting to it, Thukral also shared two pictures on his Twitter handle. 

"And how about you explaining this @MohdMustafaips. Isn't that your wife & daughter-in-law with the same lady? How low can you get? Mixing politics with friendship! #AroosaAlam personally cherishes these & many more such memories with your family," Thukral quoted Singh as saying. 

In response, Mutsafa wrote: "My time too precious to engage proxies @rt_media_capt. The depth & dimensions of our relationships with CAS (Singh) are beyond everyone's comprehension, miles above pure commerce. Even during bitter fights we draw a line, Raveen bhai, no slf apointd surrogate wud ever understand that (sic)."

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Amarinder Singh Captain Amarinder Singh Navjot Singh Sidhu Punjab Pakistan Congress Journalist Female Journalists National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Himachal Bypolls: A 24-km Trek through Thick Forests, Mountains And Streams

Himachal Bypolls: A 24-km Trek through Thick Forests, Mountains And Streams

Terrorism Has Reduced, Stone Pelting Is Invisible: Amit Shah In Kashmir

Manohar Lal Khattar: RSS Became My Family Beyond Family

Bangladesh To See ‘Dark Kali Puja’ As Hindus All Set To Protest Communal Violence

Kashmir: Amit Shah Meets Family Of Slain Cop, Reviews Security On First Visit Since Article 370 Abrogation

Congress: Priyanka Gandhi Flags Off Party's 'Pratigya Yatras' From UP's Barabanki

Lady Teacher Murder Case: Will Odisha Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra Lose His Job?

Mudslide Leaves Three Nomads Dead In J&K’s Pulwama

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from India

J&K: Landslides Block Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Mughal Road Closed After First Snowfall

J&K: Landslides Block Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Mughal Road Closed After First Snowfall

Amit Shah In Srinagar, Likely To Visit Families Of Civilians Killed Recently

Amit Shah In Srinagar, Likely To Visit Families Of Civilians Killed Recently

Covid-19 Causes Drop In Life Expectancy By Two Years In India: Study

Covid-19 Causes Drop In Life Expectancy By Two Years In India: Study

Rajasthan Shuts Internet As 15 Lakh Candidates Appear For Patwari Recruitment Exam

Rajasthan Shuts Internet As 15 Lakh Candidates Appear For Patwari Recruitment Exam

Read More from Outlook

Love, Respect, Awe: That's The Way Shah Rukh Khan Looks At Women In His Films

Love, Respect, Awe: That's The Way Shah Rukh Khan Looks At Women In His Films

Shrayana Bhattacharya / Shah Rukh Khan is the soothing balm for millions of Indian women living an oppressive life in an insensitive, patriarchal society.

Smoke And Mirrors: NCB’s Panchnama In Aryan Khan Case Hides More Than It Reveals

Smoke And Mirrors: NCB’s Panchnama In Aryan Khan Case Hides More Than It Reveals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / NCB’s methods are under the scanner as experts punch holes in ‘panchnama’, arrest memo.

T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan, Moeen Ali Star As England Beat West Indies

T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan, Moeen Ali Star As England Beat West Indies

Jayanta Oinam / England dismissed West Indies for 55 then chased down the target in 8.2 overs in their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 opener.

Terrorism Has Reduced, Stone Pelting Is Invisible: Amit Shah In Kashmir

Terrorism Has Reduced, Stone Pelting Is Invisible: Amit Shah In Kashmir

Naseer A Ganai / On his visit to Kashmir since Article 370 abrogation, Union home minister attends security review meeting, youth event, meets family of slain police officer.

Advertisement