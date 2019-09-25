No Plans To Reduce Retirement Age Of Central Employees, Says Govt

Rubbishing the reports of retirement age of the employees being reduced, the government has termed such reports 'unfounded and baseless'.

The reports have been circulating, particularly on social media, that the Department of Personnel and Training has cleared a proposal under which government employees will retire at the age of 60 or after 33 years of service, whichever is earlier.

The sources in the government said the reports are "unfounded and baseless".

"It is cleared by the government that the rumours are unfounded and baseless", IANS news agency quoted a source as saying.

There is "no such proposal", they added.

(With Agency Inputs)