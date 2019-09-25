Poshan
No Plans To Reduce Retirement Age Of Central Employees, Says Govt

Sources said the reports of reducing retirement age of the central government employees are 'unfounded and baseless'.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 September 2019
No Plans To Reduce Retirement Age Of Central Employees, Says Govt
No Plans To Reduce Retirement Age Of Central Employees, Says Govt
Rubbishing the reports of retirement age of the employees being reduced, the government has termed such reports 'unfounded and baseless'.

The reports have been circulating, particularly on social media, that the Department of Personnel and Training has cleared a proposal under which government employees will retire at the age of 60 or after 33 years of service, whichever is earlier.

The sources in the government said the reports are "unfounded and baseless".

"It is cleared by the government that the rumours are unfounded and baseless", IANS news agency quoted a source as saying.

There is "no such proposal", they added.

(With Agency Inputs)

