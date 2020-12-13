Next Round Of Talks With Farmers Soon To End Stalemate: Union Minister

As farmers intensify their protest against the Centre's three farm laws, Union minister Kailash Choudhary on Sunday said the government will soon decide a date and call union leaders for the next round of talks.

The previous five rounds of talks between the central government and representatives of 40 farmer unions remained inconclusive.

The sixth round of talks did not take place after farmer leaders rejected the government's draft proposal to amend certain provisions of the farm laws and declined to participate in the meeting.

The government has made it clear that it is ready for discussion anytime. But the farmer unions have said they would come for talks only if the laws are repealed.

Asked when the government will hold the next round of meeting, Chaudhary told PTI, "The meeting will be called soon. We are ready for a discussion. But the date has not been finalised."

The government will find "some solution" to end the deadlock. "We have full confidence. In the next meeting, the issue will be resolved," he noted.

Chaudhary, the minister of state for agriculture, said senior ministers Amit Shah and Narendra Singh Tomar are holding discussions on the issue.

