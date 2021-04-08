April 08, 2021
Need Independent Probe: Supreme Court On Corruption Charges Against Anil Deshmukh

Need Independent Probe: Supreme Court On Corruption Charges Against Anil Deshmukh

Anil Deshmukh told the top court that oral allegations were made against him without any substance and a CBI probe was ordered by the high court without hearing him.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 April 2021
The Supreme Court on Thursday said that corruption charges, nature of allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh require investigation by an independent agency.

However, Deshmukh told the top court that oral allegations were made against him without any substance and a CBI probe was ordered by the high court without hearing him.

The NCP leader had resigned from the post of Maharashtra home minister on Monday, hours after the Bombay High Court had asked the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days into the corruption allegations levelled by former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh.

Singh had filed criminal public interest litigation seeking a CBI probe against Deshmukh, who he claimed asked police officers, including suspended cop Sachin Vaze, to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants.

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Anil Deshmukh Param Bir Singh IPS Maharashtra Sachin Waze Case Corruption NCP National

