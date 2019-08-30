﻿
'My Husband Has Not Talked To His Parents In 22 Days': Urmila On Kashmir Lockdown

'The question is not only about abrogating Article 370. It was done in an inhuman manner," Urmila Matondkar said.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 August 2019
Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar
PTI Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-08-30T13:35:41+0530

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar has said that her husband has not been able to talk to his parents in Kashmir for the last 22 days.

"My father-in-law and mother-in-law stay there (in Kashmir). Both are diabetic, have high blood pressure. Today is the 22nd day, neither I nor my husband have been able to speak to them. We have no clue if they have medicines available at home," she said on Thursday.

The former actress also hit out the Centre over the security clampdown in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 that granted the erstwhile state special status. She said that the special status of J&K was stripped in an inhuman manner.

"The question is not only about abrogating Article 370. It was done in an inhuman manner," Matondkar, who contested the Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully on Congress ticket said.

Meanwhile, strict restrictions in Kashmir valley were re-imposed in view of Friday congregational prayers.

(With PTI Inputs)

