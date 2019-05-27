Modi Has Transformed Kashi In Last Five Years: Amit Shah

﻿
BJP president Amit Shah accompanied Modi to Varanasi, where the prime minister offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple soon after his arrival.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 May 2019
BJP president Amit Shah
2019-05-27T13:39:28+0530

BJP president Amit Shah said on Monday, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed Kashi in the last five years.

He also thanked voters in Varanasi for supporting Modi, and re-electing him to the Lok Sabha for the second term.

Shah, who has won his maiden Lok Sabha election from Gandhinagar, said when Modi visited the party workers on the day he filed his nomination papers, it became clear that he was going to win.

"I thank your all. At the same time you are lucky to have a person like Modi to represent you in Lok Sabha," he said, addressing party workers.

"Perhaps it is the only election where the candidate has not visited constituency after filing nomination. It reflects the confidence Modi had on his voters," he added.

He accompanied Modi to Varanasi, where the prime minister offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple soon after his arrival.

Both Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in their speeches, focused on the "gruelling" campaigning that Modi undertook in the run up to the general elections.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Amit Shah Narendra Modi Varanasi Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Election Results BJP National

