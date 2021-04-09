Man Pokes His Head Through Partition Hole, Anand Mahindra Says 'We Are Not Accustomed To Social Distancing'

As the Covid-19 cases see a sharp spike across the country, a picture of man flouting social distancing norms has surfaced online.

The picture shows a man poking his head through a partition hole at an office. It was initially shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra on his Twitter handle and now has gone viral on social media platforms.

Tweeting the picture, the business person wrote, "Clearly, we’re not accustomed to social distancing. But it’s time to do our bit: pull our heads back and mask up!".

Clearly, we’re not accustomed to social distancing. But it’s time to do our bit: pull our heads back and mask up! pic.twitter.com/cqK9apinMq — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 7, 2021

The tweet received all kinds of curious as well as hilarious responses on the microblogging site.

Perfect! this sense of getting 'extra feel' of things is prevalent in-and-around us, just like to get that 'extra feel' we stop at red light at the closest of it. It's a matter of sacrificing that 'extra' at the cost of social distancing.Yes! but we must learn new habits fastðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Sandeep Gupta(SandySoil) (@gupta_sand) April 7, 2021

Oo bhaii , pic.twitter.com/L1Jmblgt3M — RAVINDRA NATH JHA (@RAVINDR57599095) April 7, 2021

Absolutely!



The mask has no political affiliations and wearing it is a sign of mutual respect. — Arun J. Khataniar (@CuriousAJK) April 7, 2021

Ten states in the country have shown an upward trajectory of the daily coronavirus cases. These include Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala, and Punjab.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine