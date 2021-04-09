Man Pokes His Head Through Partition Hole, Anand Mahindra Says 'We Are Not Accustomed To Social Distancing'

April 09, 2021
Poshan
Ten states in the country have shown an upward trajectory of the daily coronavirus cases.

09 April 2021
As the Covid-19 cases see a sharp spike across the country, a picture of man flouting social distancing norms has surfaced online. 

The picture shows a man poking his head through a partition hole at an office. It was initially shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra on his Twitter handle and now has gone viral on social media platforms.

Tweeting the picture, the business person wrote, "Clearly, we’re not accustomed to social distancing. But it’s time to do our bit: pull our heads back and mask up!". 

The tweet received all kinds of curious as well as hilarious responses on the microblogging site.

Ten states in the country have shown an upward trajectory of the daily coronavirus cases. These include Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala, and Punjab. 

 

Vaccine Supply To Foreign Countries To Continue After Domestic Needs: MEA

