Maharashtra: Man Lynched On Suspicion Of Abducting Minor Girl; 5 Held

May 31, 2021
According to the police, one of the accused suspected that the victim, Ramawtar Dhobi, was abducting a minor girl, following which he raised an alarm and attacked Dhobi.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 May 2021, Last Updated at 9:57 am
Dhobi was thrashed by at least ten people, which resulted in his death
Representational image
2021-05-31T09:57:29+05:30

A 34-year-old man was allegedly lynched in Maharashtra on suspicion of kidnapping a minor girl.   The incident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in the Wagle Estate area of the city.

Dhobi was thrashed by at least ten people, which resulted in his death, an official said.

The arrested accused are identified as Atiq Khan, Mohasin Shaikh, Afsar Vasta, Harish Solanki, and Mohammad Ansari, he said.

A hunt is on to trace other accused involved in the crime.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Police Act.

With PTI inputs

