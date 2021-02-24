Man Booked For Giving Triple Talaq To Wife After She Refused To Pay Rs 5 Lakh To Him

Parveen Bano of Uttar Pradesh’s Mahemau village has accused her husband of giving her triple talaq after she refused to pay Rs 5 lakh to him.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dayaram said the woman filed a complaint with the police, alleging that her husband pronounced ‘talaq’ (divorce) three times against her over her refusal to pay Rs 5 lakh to him.

She also alleged that her husband beat her and forced her to leave the house, and attempts were made to set her ablaze, the official said.

The practise of instant divorce has been banned by the Supreme Court.

He said based on the complaint of the woman, a case has been registered against her husband Mohammad Alam.

The couple was married since 2017, police said.

With PTI inputs

