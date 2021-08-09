August 09, 2021
Mamata Alleges Amit Shah Behind Attacks On Abhishek, TMC Activists In Tripura

The BJP is running an anarchic government in Tripura, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and wherever they are in power, said Mamata Banerjee

09 August 2021
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was responsible for the recent attacks on her nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other party workers in Tripura.

The TMC supremo also asserted that she won't be cowed down by such acts.

Mamata Banerjee’s  allegation comes days after Abhishek Banerjee and TMC student activists were attacked in separate incidents in BJP-ruled Tripura, where the party hopes to expand its base ahead of the 2023 assembly elections. 

"The BJP is running an anarchic government in Tripura, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and wherever they are in power. We condemn the attacks on Abhishek and our party activists in Tripura," she said after meeting injured TMC workers at state-run SSKM hospital. 

"Such attacks would not have been possible without the Union home minister's active support. He is behind these attacks which were carried out in front of Tripura Police as it remained mute spectators. The Tripura chief minister doesn't have the audacity to order such attacks," she added.

(PTI inputs)

