Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Strikes Maharashtra’s Yavatmal, Nearby Areas

Tremors were reported in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district and neighbouring areas earlier today, as a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck the region, officials said.

The earthquake struck at 8.33 am on Sunday, Dr Vipin Itankar, Nanded district collector, told PTI adding that no casualties or damage to property has been reported so far. Itankar was quoting data of the National Centre for Seismology.

According to officials, the earthquake’s epicentre was reported at Sadhunagar in Yavatmal district.

According to Itankar, aftershocks were also felt in Nanded, located about 200 km from Yavatmal and 140 km from Latur.

The Nanded collectorate was in touch with officials of neighbouring districts, the official said in a release, and asked people not to panic.

Latur witnessed a massive earthquake in September 1993, killing around 10,000 people and injuring several others.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine