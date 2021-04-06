April 06, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Justice NV Ramana Appointed Next Chief Justice Of India

Justice NV Ramana Appointed Next Chief Justice Of India

Justice NV Ramana was recommended by the outgoing CJI SA Bobde as his successor.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Justice NV Ramana Appointed Next Chief Justice Of India
Justice NV Ramana
File photo
Justice NV Ramana Appointed Next Chief Justice Of India
outlookindia.com
2021-04-06T11:23:05+05:30

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday appointed Justice NV Ramana as the next Chief Justice of India. Justice Ramana will be sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India on April 23.

Justice Ramana was recommended by the outgoing CJI SA Bobde as his successor. He will be serving as the CJI till August 26, 2022.

Justice Ramana has been the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court after which he was elevated to the Supreme Court.

Born in an agricultural family in Poonnavaram village in Andhra Pradesh, Justice Ramana initially practiced in the Andhra Pradesh high court and was appointed as a permanent judje of the high court on June 27, 2000.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Assam Polls 2021: Priyanka Gandhi Says EC ‘Irresponsible’, Slams BJP's Negative Politics

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau S.A. Bobde Ram Nath Kovind Chief Justice of India (CJI) Judiciary National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos