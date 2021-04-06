Justice NV Ramana Appointed Next Chief Justice Of India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday appointed Justice NV Ramana as the next Chief Justice of India. Justice Ramana will be sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India on April 23.

Justice Ramana was recommended by the outgoing CJI SA Bobde as his successor. He will be serving as the CJI till August 26, 2022.

Justice Ramana has been the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court after which he was elevated to the Supreme Court.

Born in an agricultural family in Poonnavaram village in Andhra Pradesh, Justice Ramana initially practiced in the Andhra Pradesh high court and was appointed as a permanent judje of the high court on June 27, 2000.

