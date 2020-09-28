September 28, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  IPS Officer Assaults Wife; Relieved Of Duties As Video Goes Viral

IPS Officer Assaults Wife; Relieved Of Duties As Video Goes Viral

'The officer has been relieved of his duties. Action will be taken against anyone who holds a responsible position, but indulges in illegal activities and taking law into his hands', says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

PTI 28 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPS Officer Assaults Wife; Relieved Of Duties As Video Goes Viral
Screen Capture of Viral Assault Video
File photo
IPS Officer Assaults Wife; Relieved Of Duties As Video Goes Viral
outlookindia.com
2020-09-28T18:06:38+05:30

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said a senior state IPS officer has been relieved of duties, after a video showing him
assaulting his wife went viral on social media.

In the video, Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (Prosecution) Purushottam Sharma is seen thrashing his wife, while the latter is seen resisting the assault.

"The officer has been relieved of his duties. Action will be taken against anyone who holds a responsible position, but indulges in illegal activities and taking law into his hands," the chief minister said.

There is no official confirmation to reports that the IPS officer was caught red-handed by his wife of 32 years at a woman's house, after which he assaulted her.

Sharma's son Parth, a deputy commissioner in the Income Tax Department, sent the video to state Home Minister Narottam Mishra and some senior bureaucrats, and requested that a complaint be registered against his father.

Sharma, who has been married for 32 years, told PTI that if he has done anything wrong, then his son should say why was his mother living with him for so long.

"My son should say why was she taking money (from me) since 12-15 years and going on foreign trips. After enjoying so much comfort in life, she has an obligation towards her family, to save its reputation," Sharma said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

19 Arrested In Assam Paper Leak Scam; Reward To Catch Ex-DIG, BJP Leader

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh Bhopal Domestic violence National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos