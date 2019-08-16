﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat, Kashmiriyat': Mamata Banerjee Recalls AB Vajpayee's Words On His Death Anniversary

'Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat, Kashmiriyat': Mamata Banerjee Recalls AB Vajpayee's Words On His Death Anniversary

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday paid her tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary.

PTI 16 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
'Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat, Kashmiriyat': Mamata Banerjee Recalls AB Vajpayee's Words On His Death Anniversary
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
File Photo
'Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat, Kashmiriyat': Mamata Banerjee Recalls AB Vajpayee's Words On His Death Anniversary
outlookindia.com
2019-08-16T09:51:17+0530

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday paid her tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary.

The Trinamool Congress chief, who had served as the railway minister in Vajpayee-led cabinet, urged people to bear in mind his principles of 'insaniyat (humanism), jamhooriyat (democracy) and kashmiriyat (inclusive Kashmiri culture)'.

"Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, former Prime Minister, on his first death anniversary. Let us recall his words: 'The gun can solve no problems. Issues can be guided by the three principles of insaniyat, jamhooriyat and kashmiriyat'," Banerjee tweeted.

The former prime minister had based his Kashmir policy on these three principles.

Vajpayee died on this day last year at the age of 93.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Mamata Banerjee Atal Behari Vajpayee Narendra Modi Anniversaries, Homages & Tributes BJP National
Next Story : Prithviraj Tondaiman Best Placed Indian After Day One of Lahti ISSF Shotgun World Cup
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From PTI
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters