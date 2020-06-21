India's Coronavirus Tally Crosses 4 Lakh With Biggest Single-day Spike Of Over 15,000 Cases

India on Sunday saw another record spike of 15,413 new COVID-19 cases in a single-day, pushing the tally to 4,10,461, while the death toll rose to 13,254 with 306 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of recoveries continued to surge with 2,27,756 patients cured so far, while there are 1,69,451 active cases, according to the updated official figures at 8 am.

One patient has migrated.