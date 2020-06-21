Home
»
Website
»
National
»
India's Coronavirus Tally Crosses 4 Lakh With Biggest Single-day Spike Of Over 15,000 Cases
New beds set put inside the Shehnai Banquet Hall opposite LNJP Hospital, temporarily converted into isolation wards for COVID-19 patients, at JL Nehru Marg in New Delhi.
PTI Photo
Outlook Web Bureau
June 21, 2020 00:00 IST
India's Coronavirus Tally Crosses 4 Lakh With Biggest Single-day Spike Of Over 15,000 Cases
outlookindia.com
2020-06-21T09:59:57+0530
India on Sunday saw another record spike of 15,413 new COVID-19 cases in a single-day, pushing the tally to 4,10,461, while the death toll rose to 13,254 with 306 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
The number of recoveries continued to surge with 2,27,756 patients cured so far, while there are 1,69,451 active cases, according to the updated official figures at 8 am.
One patient has migrated.
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Suspended J-K DSP Davinder Singh Gets Bail In Terror Case After Police Fail To File Chargesheet
Boycott China: BCCI To Review IPL Sponsorship Deals
Impartial Media – The Truth Lies Only In 'Both-Sides' Journalism