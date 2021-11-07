Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 07, 2021
Pak Security Personnel Allegedly Kill Indian Fisherman In Firing Off Gujarat Coast

There were seven crew members on the boat and one of them also sustained a minor injury in the firing incident

Pak Security Personnel Allegedly Kill Indian Fisherman In Firing Off Gujarat Coast
The body of the fisherman killed allegedly in firing by Pakistan maritime security personnel was brought to Okha port on Sunday and an FIR was being registered by the Porbandar Navi Bandar police. | Representational Image

Pak Security Personnel Allegedly Kill Indian Fisherman In Firing Off Gujarat Coast
2021-11-07T21:26:14+05:30
Published: 07 Nov 2021, Updated: 07 Nov 2021 9:26 pm

An Indian fisherman was killed and a crew member of his boat was injured allegedly in firing by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) personnel near international maritime boundary line in the Arabian sea off Gujarat coast, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 4 PM on Saturday, he said.

"A fisherman from Thane in Maharashtra, who was on a fishing boat 'Jalpari,' was killed after the PMSA personnel opened fire on him and other crew members on Saturday evening," Devbhumi Dwarka Superintendent of Police Sunil Joshi said.

There were seven crew members on the boat and one of them also sustained a minor injury in the firing incident, he said.

The body of fisherman Sridhar Ramesh Chamre (32) was brought to Okha port on Sunday and an FIR was being registered by the Porbandar Navi Bandar police, which has jurisdiction across Gujarat over any incident that occurs beyond 12 nautical miles in the Arabian sea, he added.

"Chamre was on the fishing boat 'Jalpari', which had sailed from Okha on October 25 with seven crew members, five of whom were from Gujarat and two from Maharashtra," Joshi said.

Investigation into the incident was underway, he said. 

In a statement, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said: "The case is under investigation at present by police authorities and crew are being interviewed jointly. Details can be shared only after completion of the investigation."

However, the ICG confirmed that there was a firing in which one person died and one person was injured. 

When asked about Pakistan's claim of arresting six "occupants" of the boat, the ICG responded: "Arrests not confirmed."

(With  PTI inputs)

Outlook Web Desk Maharashtra Gujarat. Pakistan Fishermen Maritime Security National
