India Records 14,989 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases stood at 1,11,39,516 with 14,989 new infections being reported in a day, while the active cases were recorded above 1.7 lakh after a month.

The Covid-19 active caseload has increased to 1,70,126 which comprises 1.53 percent of the total infections, the data stated.

The death toll increased to 1,57,346 with 98 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,08,12,044 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.06 percent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.41 percent.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28,

70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,

90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 21,84,03,277 samples have been tested up to March 2 with 7,85,220 samples being tested on Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs.)

