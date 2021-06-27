India Logs 50K New Covid Infections, Recovery Rate Rises To 96.75%

India’s active cases declined to 5,86,403 and the country logged 50,040 new coronavirus infections during the last 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, India’s Covid recovery rate rose to 96.75 per cent on Saturday.

(More details awaited)

