June 27, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  India Logs 50K New Covid Infections, Recovery Rate Rises To 96.75%

India Logs 50K New Covid Infections, Recovery Rate Rises To 96.75%

The country reported 50,040 new coronavirus infections on Saturday

Outlook Web Bureau 27 June 2021, Last Updated at 9:59 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India Logs 50K New Covid Infections, Recovery Rate Rises To 96.75%
A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test at Dadar railway station in Mumbai.
PTI
India Logs 50K New Covid Infections, Recovery Rate Rises To 96.75%
outlookindia.com
2021-06-27T09:59:10+05:30
Also read

India’s active cases declined to 5,86,403 and the country logged 50,040 new coronavirus infections during the last 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, India’s Covid recovery rate rose to 96.75 per cent on Saturday.

(More details awaited)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Sought Appointment With RSS Chief To Give Proof Of Ram Temple Trust's Corruption: Sanjay Singh

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau COVID 19 COVID-19 Vaccine Covid Second Wave National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos