Advertisement
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

India Logs 16,862 New Covid-19 Cases: Active Cases Lowest In 216 Days

While 379 fresh fatalities due to Covid-19 have been reported, the active cases have almost come down to 2 lakhs.

India Logs 16,862 New Covid-19 Cases: Active Cases Lowest In 216 Days
India Loged 16,862 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday | File Photo

Trending

India Logs 16,862 New Covid-19 Cases: Active Cases Lowest In 216 Days
outlookindia.com
2021-10-15T10:57:32+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 15 Oct 2021, Updated: 15 Oct 2021 10:57 am

India logged 16,862 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,40,37,592, while the active cases declined to 2,03,678, the lowest in 216 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 4,51,814  with 379 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 21 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 110 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.60  per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.07 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India Covid-19 Positive COVID-19 Vaccine Death Due To Covid-19 Rising Covid-19 Cases National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

I Will Go To My Polling Booth To Vote, India’s First Voter Shyam Saran Negi, 104, Sends Heart-Warming Message To EC

I Will Go To My Polling Booth To Vote, India’s First Voter Shyam Saran Negi, 104, Sends Heart-Warming Message To EC

Global Hunger Index 2021: What It Means For India?

Kerala Soldier's Mortal Remains Cremated With Full Military Honours

Another Encounter In Poonch, JCO Among 2 Soldiers Killed

Lakhimpur Violence: A Young Girl Lost Her Doting Father When Her Marriage Was On The Cards

Punjab CM Calls For Change In Obsolete Land Laws

Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Badal Courts Arrest In Chandigarh

Freeze Frames In Lakhimpur Kheri: A Charred SUV, Toys On A Cart And A Young Man In A Red T Shirt

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Advertisement

More from India

Lakhimpur Violence: SIT Takes Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra To Recreate Sequence Of Events

Lakhimpur Violence: SIT Takes Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra To Recreate Sequence Of Events

32 Tihar Prison Officials Found Complicit With Unitech’s Jailed Ex-Promoters: Police; SC Directed Suspension

32 Tihar Prison Officials Found Complicit With Unitech’s Jailed Ex-Promoters: Police; SC Directed Suspension

Allow Chhath Puja: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Urges LG

Allow Chhath Puja: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Urges LG

India Registers 18,987 New Covid-19 Cases; Below 30,000 Cases For 20th Straight Day

India Registers 18,987 New Covid-19 Cases; Below 30,000 Cases For 20th Straight Day

Read More from Outlook

Another Encounter In Poonch, JCO Among 2 Soldiers Killed

Another Encounter In Poonch, JCO Among 2 Soldiers Killed

Naseer Ganai / Latest incident comes three days after five army personnel were killed in gun-battle with militants in same area

Bangladesh: Four Dead As Goons Attack Hindu Temples During Puja; PM Hasina Says Attackers Won't Be Spared

Bangladesh: Four Dead As Goons Attack Hindu Temples During Puja; PM Hasina Says Attackers Won't Be Spared

Outlook Web Desk / Hindu temples in Bangladesh were vandalised during Durga Puja celebrations. Sheikh Hasina to deploy paramilitary forces in 22 districts.

Why Rahul Tripathi Is KKR's Rising Super Giant In IPL 2021

Why Rahul Tripathi Is KKR's Rising Super Giant In IPL 2021

Koushik Paul / Rahul Tripathi has contributed well to KKR's top-order batting. Meeting CSK in the IPL 2021 final will be reviving some old memories.

Lakhimpur Violence: A Young Girl Lost Her Doting Father When Her Marriage Was On The Cards

Lakhimpur Violence: A Young Girl Lost Her Doting Father When Her Marriage Was On The Cards

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Nachhatar Singh’s daughter and sons deplore their farmer father’s death during the October 3 incident.

Advertisement