November 07, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Watch: India Launches Earth Observation Satellite EOS-01, Nine Other Satellites

Watch: India Launches Earth Observation Satellite EOS-01, Nine Other Satellites

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C49) lifted off from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota

PTI 07 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Watch: India Launches Earth Observation Satellite EOS-01, Nine Other Satellites
India successfully launched its latest earth observation satellite EOS-01 and nine customer satellites today
Twitter
Watch: India Launches Earth Observation Satellite EOS-01, Nine Other Satellites
outlookindia.com
2020-11-07T17:36:16+05:30

India successfully launched its latest earth observation satellite EOS-01 and nine customer satellites on board its Polar rocket from the
spaceport in Sriharikota on Saturday.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C49) lifted off from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 3.12 PM at the end of a 26 hour countdown and injected the satellites into orbit one after another 20 minutes later.

The lift off was originally scheduled for 3.02 pm, but was delayed by 10 minutes due to debris on the path of the vehicle, ISRO said.

This is the first mission by the Indian Speace Research Organisation this year.

EOS-01 is intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support, the space agency said.

The customer satellites are from Lithuania (1), Luxembourg (4) and USA (4).

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Covid-19: Delhi Overtake Kerala, Maha With 50,356 New Infections In A Day

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Narendra Modi India ISRO: Indian Space Research Organisation Spacecraft PSLV National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos