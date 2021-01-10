IED Planted On Motorcycle Defused In J-K's Poonch; Investigation Underway

An exploding device was timely detected on a motorcycle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, preventing a major accident, police officials said on Sunda.

A 2.4 kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found planted on the roadside along Gohlad Reelan-Mendhar Road by a police party around 10 pm on Saturday. The bomb disposal squad quickly sprung to action and destroyed the device in a controlled explosion around 1 pm on Sunday, Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police Ramesh Angral said.

Based on preliminary investigation, the IED along with the motorcycle is thought to have been left behind by a suspected terrorist who is believed to be living in the nearby forest area, the officer said.

A joint search operation by police and Rashtriya Rifles of the Army is underway after the whole area was cordoned off to nab him, the SSP said.

The SSP said the bomb disposal squad destroyed the IED in a controlled explosion, without causing any damage.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is on to bring the culprits to book, he said.

With PTI inputs

