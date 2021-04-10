Husband Stabs Wife 25 Times At A Market In Delhi

On Saturday afternoon, a 26-year-old woman in Delhi was stabbed 25 times by her husband. The incident took place at a market in Delhi over suspicion of having an illicit affair, said the police.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media that shows the accused, Harish, repeatedly stabbing his wife, Nilu. "Don't dare to come forward", Harish is heard saying as a person tries to save the woman.

The accused has now been arrested, informed the police.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine