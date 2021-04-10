April 10, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Husband Stabs Wife 25 Times At A Market In Delhi

Husband Stabs Wife 25 Times At A Market In Delhi

The accused, Harish killed his wife over suspicion of having an illicit affair

Outlook Web Bureau 10 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Husband Stabs Wife 25 Times At A Market In Delhi
Representational Image
Husband Stabs Wife 25 Times At A Market In Delhi
outlookindia.com
2021-04-10T22:18:24+05:30

On Saturday afternoon, a 26-year-old woman in Delhi was stabbed 25 times by her husband. The incident took place at a market in Delhi over suspicion of having an illicit affair, said the police. 

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media that shows the accused, Harish, repeatedly stabbing his wife, Nilu. "Don't dare to come forward", Harish is heard saying as a person tries to save the woman. 

The accused has now been arrested, informed the police. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Explained: Why Is India’s Covid-19 Caseload Rising?

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Murder National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos