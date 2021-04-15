Hospitals In Delhi, Mumbai To Use Hotels For Covid Patients With Mild Symptoms

With an exponential rise in Covid-19 cases being recorded across India and states facing a shortage of beds in hospitals, cities like Mumbai and Delhi have resorted to converting hotels and banquet halls into covid units to treat patients with minor symptoms.

Reportedly, hospitals in Mumbai have collaborated with five-star hotels to accommodate patients with milder symptoms.

According to (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the hotels, designated as "step down facilities" will have patients that require minimum intervention for Covid patients and will act as an extension to major private hospitals.

The hospitals can charge up to Rs 4,000 for these facilities and Rs6,000 for a room if anyone is staying with the patient.

In Delhi, 23 private hospitals have been linked with hotels and banquets, five Delhi government hospitals have been attached with banquet halls. The hotels include Seven Seas Hotel, Caspia Hotel Fraser Suites, Mayur Vihar, Hotel Surya, Park Inn by Radisson Lajpat Nagar IV, and Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Five-star hotels in Delhi can charge up to Rs 5,000 per day per room, whereas four-star hotels can charge up to Rs 4000.

