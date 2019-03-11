﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Govt Transferred Rs 5,215 Cr To Over 2.6 Cr Farmers Under PM-Kisan Scheme

Govt Transferred Rs 5,215 Cr To Over 2.6 Cr Farmers Under PM-Kisan Scheme

In the budget, the NDA government allocated a sum of Rs 20,000 crore to transfer Rs 2,000 each to farmers in the first installment by March-end.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 March 2019
Govt Transferred Rs 5,215 Cr To Over 2.6 Cr Farmers Under PM-Kisan Scheme
File Photo
Govt Transferred Rs 5,215 Cr To Over 2.6 Cr Farmers Under PM-Kisan Scheme
outlookindia.com
2019-03-11T13:18:37+0530
Also Read

Under the PM-Kisan scheme announced in last month's interim budget, the central government has transferred Rs 5,215 crore to over 2.6 crore small and marginal farmers so far.

Ahead of the general election, the Centre announced the Rs 75,000-crore Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme under which Rs 6,000 per year would be disbursed in three instalments to around 12 crore farmers who hold cultivable land up to 2 hectares.

In the budget, the NDA government allocated a sum of Rs 20,000 crore, to transfer Rs 2,000 each to farmers in the first installment by March-end, for the ongoing fiscal under the scheme.

The scheme was formally launched at national level by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24 at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh by transferring the first instalment to 1.01 crore farmers, totalling Rs 2,021 crore.

"Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Benefit of over Rs 5,215 crore transferred directly into the bank accounts of more than 2.6 crore small and marginal farmers within 37 days of announcement of the scheme!,” the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet on Sunday.

"Would be first scheme where such an amount has been transferred to so many beneficiaries in such a short span of time," the PMO further said.

Last week, the Union Agriculture Ministry had said that Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat have taken a lead in taking benefit under the PM-Kisan scheme.

Till March 7, as many as 74.71 lakh farmers in Uttar Pradesh received the first installment, while 32.15 lakh farmers were benefitted in Andhra Pradesh.

Around 25.58 lakh farmers in Gujarat, 11.55 lakh farmers in Maharasthra, 14.41 lakh farmers in Telangana and 14.01 lakh farmers in Tamil Nadu got the first payment.

Among other states, 8.34 lakh farmers in Haryana had received the first installment, followed by 8.09 lakh farmers in Assam and 8.07 lakh farmers in Odisha, the ministry data had showed.

The Centre is transferring the money directly into the bank accounts of eligible farmers, being identified by states and union territories (UTs).

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Delhi BJP Agriculture: Farmers National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Tata Altroz Will Indeed Get A Diesel Engine
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters