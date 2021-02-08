Govt Asks Twitter To Block 1.178 Pakistani-Khalistani Accounts Spreading Misinformation

The government on Monday asked Twitter to remove 1178 Pakistani-Khalistani accounts that are spreading misinformation and provocative content around farmers’ protests. Twitter is yet to completely comply with orders, news agency ANI reported.

The development comes days after the Centre asked Twitter to block 250 accounts using provocative hashtags like “farmers genocide” on the popular social media platform. These included accounts of Kisan Ekta Morcha, BKU Ekta-Urgahan, Tractor2twith that have thousands of followers and have been actively involved in the ongoing farmer's protests. However, after blocking the accounts for a day, Twitter unblocked them stating that they were not spreading “inflammatory speech”.

Last month, the micro-blogging site had suspended more than 300 accounts that engaged in spam and platform manipulation after the farmers’ tractor rally took an ugly turn in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police is probing the Republic Day violence, wherein it has lodged multiple FIRs and booked several farmer leaders leading the protests at the national capital’s borders since November-end.

