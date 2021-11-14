Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Four Indians Killed In Southern Nepal As Vehicle Crashes Into Pond

The deceased were all natives of Bihar, identified as Dinanath Sah (25), Arun Sah (30), Dilip Mahato (28) and Amit Mahato (27).

Four Indians Killed In Southern Nepal As Vehicle Crashes Into Pond
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Four Indians Killed In Southern Nepal As Vehicle Crashes Into Pond
outlookindia.com
2021-11-14T17:25:21+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 14 Nov 2021, Updated: 14 Nov 2021 5:25 pm

Police on Sunday confirmed death of four Indians after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a pond in southern Nepal's Rautahat district near the border with India.

It has been suspected that the driver and other occupants of the vehicle were under the influence of alcohol.

According to the officials, the driver lost control of the car, which bore an Indian number plate, on the Gaur-Chandrapur Road Section in Jhunkhunwa village, swerving into a pond late on Saturday night, officials said.

Security personnel tried rescue attempts, shattering the windshield of the submerged car but the victims were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The deceased were identified based on identity cards found on them.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Rautahat Police contacted the Indian Police and sent photographs of the deceased to contact their families.

The kin of the deceased arrived at Rautahat on Sunday morning and confirmed the identities.

The police said the victims were returning home after celebrating Chhath puja at their their brother-in-law's home in Dewani Gonahi in the district. The family members had advised them against driving at night and wait till next morning.

The vehicle has been lifted out of the pond using a crane, further investigation is underway, police said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Kathmandu Nepal Four Indians Dead Vehicle crashes into pond National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Srinagar: ‘Return Bodies Of Our Sons, No Hope For Justice,’ Say Families Of The Dead

Srinagar: ‘Return Bodies Of Our Sons, No Hope For Justice,’ Say Families Of The Dead

Kartarpur Sahib Corridor To Reopen On Nov 17; BJP, Cong Rush For Credit In Poll-Bound Punjab

From Caste Certificates To Malnutrition Check-Ups, Jharkhand Rolls Out Biggest Public Service Campaign

Sidhu, Amarinder Singh Urge PM To Reopen Kartarpur Corridor Ahead Of Gurupurab

Maharashtra Crematorium Gets New Lease On Life After Students Turn It Into Lush Garden

National Press Day: A Peek Into The Past Of Indian Media

West Bengal: Schools Resume Physical Classes After Nearly 20 Months

Pregnant Maharashtra Nurse Who Helped Deliver Over 5,000 Babies Dies During Own Delivery

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

Aces High

Aces High

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from India

Special Court Directs Accused On Bail To Share Google Maps Location To CBI Investigation Officer

Special Court Directs Accused On Bail To Share Google Maps Location To CBI Investigation Officer

Whose Purvanchal Expressway Is It Anyway? BJP, SP Spar As PM Modi Inaugurates Road From Lucknow to Ghazipur

Whose Purvanchal Expressway Is It Anyway? BJP, SP Spar As PM Modi Inaugurates Road From Lucknow to Ghazipur

'The Body Knows': Reflections On Three Years Of #MeToo

'The Body Knows': Reflections On Three Years Of #MeToo

Active Covid-19 Cases Lowest In 287 Days In India

Active Covid-19 Cases Lowest In 287 Days In India

Read More from Outlook

Will US Slap Sanction Against India For Buying S400-Missile System From Russia?

Will US Slap Sanction Against India For Buying S400-Missile System From Russia?

Seema Guha / According to Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) passed by the US Congress in 2017, any country working against US interests will be under sanctions.

Srinagar: ‘Return Bodies Of Our Sons, No Hope For Justice,’ Say Families Of The Dead

Srinagar: ‘Return Bodies Of Our Sons, No Hope For Justice,’ Say Families Of The Dead

Naseer A Ganai / Using innocent civilians as human shields, getting them killed in cross-firing and then conveniently labelling them as OGWs is part of GOIs rulebook now, alleges Mehbooba Mufti.

I Don't Think I Am Hardik Pandya's Replacement: Venkatesh Iyer

I Don't Think I Am Hardik Pandya's Replacement: Venkatesh Iyer

Koushik Paul / Venkatesh Iyer, who plays as an all-rounder for Madhya Pradesh and Kolkata Knight Riders, wants to execute the tips learnt from KKR coach Brendon McCullum.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top private MBA institutions for 2022 in South Zone. Here's the full list:

Advertisement