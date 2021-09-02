Foreign Secretary Visits Washington To Meet US Officials After Pullout Of US Troops

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla reached United States capital Washington DC on Wednesday in order to take part in meetings with senior officials from US President Joe Biden's administration.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla's name is included among the few foreign officials to be in town. He also is the highest level Indian official to hold meetings with US top officials forming the Biden administration following pullout of US troops from Afghanistan in a bid to put an end to the 20-year-old war.

“We will update you with any meetings, any updates to the schedule, and we'll provide those as we're able,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters when asked about the meetings of the visiting Indian diplomat.

After convening UN Security Council's crucial meeting in New York on Afghanistan, Shringla arrived in Washington DC .

India was president of the 15-member powerful wing of the UN for August.

Details about his meetings in Washinton are yet to be available.

However, Afghanistan and the upcoming Quad summit are likely to be on the top of the talks between Indian and US officials. Quad consists of four countries comprising Australia, India, Japan and the US.

President Biden has given top priority to Quad and has announced an in-person Quad summit this fall.

(With PTI Inputs)

