March 01, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Farmers' Protest: Farmers To Block KMP Expressway On March 6, Says SKM Leader

Farmers' Protest: Farmers To Block KMP Expressway On March 6, Says SKM Leader

Farmers protesting at three different Delhi border points have been asked to block the KMP Expressway from 11 am to 5 pm on March 6

Outlook Web Bureau 01 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Farmers' Protest: Farmers To Block KMP Expressway On March 6, Says SKM Leader
Representational Image
PTI
Farmers' Protest: Farmers To Block KMP Expressway On March 6, Says SKM Leader
outlookindia.com
2021-03-01T21:47:52+05:30
Also read

The farmers protesting against the three contentious agriculture laws passed by the central government shall block the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway on March 6, announced a Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader.

Farmers camping at three Delhi border points have been instructed to block the KMP Expressway from 11 am to 5 pm on Saturday, said Balbir Singh Rajewal.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi border points --- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur --- demanding a complete repeal of three farm laws enacted in September last year

"We will block the KMP expressway on March 6 as part of the intensification of the ongoing protest," Rajewal told PTI.

The 136-km Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway or the western peripheral expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

It was built to decongest the ever-busy roads of Delhi, especially by reducing the number of trucks entering the national capital, thus helping to curb pollution. It provides a high-speed link between northern Haryana and southern districts and gives an uninterrupted high-speed link for traffic, especially commercial traffic, from Haryana to neighbouring states.

Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said that a joint programme of action is being worked out by it along with many central trade unions which have expressed their support and solidarity for the ongoing farmers' movement.

In a statement, the Morcha said that the month of March will witness numerous Mahapanchayats across the country including in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, West Bengal and Odisha.

With PTI Inputs 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Cong Leader Anand Sharma Frowns On Party's Decision To Tie Up With ISF In Bengal

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Farmers protest Agriculture: Farmers Farm Bills 2020 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos