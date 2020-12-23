December 23, 2020
Corona
Farm Liquor Toddy Can Prevent Covid-19, Claims Mayawati's Party Leader

He also claimed that 'taadi' has immunity power and a drop of it is purer than the water of the Ganga river.

PTI 23 December 2020
Bheem Rajbhar
Bahujan Samaj Party's Uttar Pradesh unit president Bheem Rajbhar has claimed that if people consume large quantities of farm liquor 'taadi', they will not catch Covid-19.

He also claimed that 'taadi' has immunity power and a drop of it is purer than the water of the Ganga river.

Addressing a party programme in Rasra area of the district on Monday, Rajbhar said, "If people consume 'taadi' in huge quantities, then they will not get infected by Covid-19. In the Rajbhar community, the upbringing of children is done by making them drink 'taadi'," he said, citing no medical evidence.

Hitting out at former Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, he said, "Some people are trying to realise their vested interests by misleading people of the Rajbhar community. One should stay alert of these people. People of the community have got respect in the BSP."

PTI Mayawati Lucknow COVID-19 Coronavirus National

