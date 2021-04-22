Fact Check: Can Onions With Salt Cure Covid? Here’s The Truth

India has been witnessing an unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases in the second wave and doctors from renowned medical institutions have urged everyone to follow appropriate Covid behaviour to contain the spread of the virus.

Apart from experienced physicians, several ayurvedic doctors have also suggested various homely methods, like eating Amla in the form of juice or chutney, through which one can keep themselves safe from this virus.

Indian Gooseberry is an antioxidant and a rich source of Vitamin C, which is very important for boosting immunity. Apart from that, Tulsi is very effective in treating upper respiratory and lower respiratory diseases such as cough, cold, and dyspnea. One can have tulsi leaves directly or consume it in the form of herbal tea. Turmeric, on the other hand, is a common ingredient in every Indian kitchen and is a part of most home-cooked meals. It has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties and has the potential to prevent cancer, Alzheimer’s, and heart diseases.

These are not all, there is also one remedy that is doing rounds on social media which claims that consuming onions with rock salt can cure Covid-19. A viral post and audio on social media claims that

According to the Press Information Bureau, the remedy doing rounds on social media is Fake.

There is no scientific evidence or any study that shows that the coronavirus infection can be cured by eating raw onion with rock salt.

