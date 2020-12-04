Delhi Successful In Covid Fight If Positivity Rate Remains Under 4% For 5 Days: Satyendra Jain

If the Covid-19 positivity rate in the national capital stays below 4 per cent for five consecutive days, it would mean Delhi has been successful in combating the pandemic, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday.

Interacting with reporters, he also said there is "enough resources for the application as well as storage of vaccine" and mohalla clinics, polyclinics, dispensaries and hospitals will facilitate the application.

"The positivity rate has become less than 5 per cent as compared to the surge since November 7 which is a sign of relief as it points to perpetual declining of the effect of the pandemic in Delhi," Jain said.

"If this continues for five consecutive days, Delhi will successfully combat the outbreak," he said.

The positivity rate in Delhi decreased to 4.96 per cent on Thursday.

"For people who have already recovered from Covid-19, their body has produced antibodies naturally so they do not need to be vaccinated in the first phase," he said.

Delhi recorded 3,734 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday with over 70,000 tests being conducted for the second consecutive day, even as the positivity rate dipped to 4.96 per cent, authorities said.

These fresh cases came out of the 75,230 tests conducted on Wednesday, including 33,298 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Eighty-two fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 9,424.

