Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi Air Quality: AQI Worsens To 357, Slips To Very Poor Category Again

Delhi Pollution Update: The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi stood at 357 at 9 AM on Wednesday. It has slipped back into the 'very poor' category after strong winds carried the much pollution away two days ago.

Delhi Air Quality: AQI Worsens To 357, Slips To Very Poor Category Again
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Delhi Air Quality: AQI Worsens To 357, Slips To Very Poor Category Again
outlookindia.com
2021-11-24T10:57:33+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 24 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 10:57 am

Delhi's air quality slipped into the very poor category on Wednesday morning as low temperatures and slow surface winds allowed the accumulation of pollutants.  Air quality index (AQI) read 357 at 9 am in the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department(IMD), Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.  

Strong winds on Sunday and Monday had led to an improvement in the air quality but the air quality is back into the 'very poor' category.  

Related Stories

Delhi Govt Eases Restrictions On Construction As AQI Improves, Will Schools Reopen Next?

Delhi Air Pollution: Ban On Entry Of Trucks, Work From Home For Govt Staff Extended Till 26th November

The 24-hour average AQI read 290 on Tuesday, the second-best AQI reading this month since November 1 (281). Rest of the days, the AQI was in the 'very poor' category.

Neighbouring Faridabad (348), Ghaziabad (346), Greater Noida (329), Gurgaon (308) and Noida (320) also saw a dip in the air quality on Wednesday morning.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The Delhi government will take a call on the reopening of schools, colleges and other educational institutions and work-from-home for its employees during a review meeting on Wednesday.

It will also discuss if CNG-operated trucks carrying non-essential items can be allowed to enter Delhi.

The government had on Monday lifted the ban on construction and demolition activities in view of improvement in the air quality and the inconvenience caused to workers.

The city government had on Sunday night extended work-from-home for its employees and the ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items till November 26 to combat air pollution and minimize its health effects.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Delhi - NCR Delhi Pollution Air Pollution Air Quality Index (AQI) National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Fined In Maharashtra For No Number Plate On Car

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Fined In Maharashtra For No Number Plate On Car

Covid-19 Update India: Active Cases Lowest in 537 Days, New Cases Below 10k

Oral Sex With Minor Not 'Aggravated Sexual Assault' Under POCSO: Allahabad HC

US Claims To Be Undecided On CAATSA Sanctions Waiver To India

UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav's Viral Photo With RLD Chief Fuels Alliance Speculation

Explainer | Why BJP's Kripal Singh Quitting Himachal Party Post May Spell Bad News For Jai Ram Thakur

Maharashtra Man Loses Rs 10 Lakh In Bitcoin Trade, Files Fake Robbery Case To Hide It From Family

Central Vista: SC Rejects Plea Against VP Residence In Delhi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Khurram Parvez Not A Terrorist: UN Humans Rights Expert Slams J&K Activists' Arrest

Khurram Parvez Not A Terrorist: UN Humans Rights Expert Slams J&K Activists' Arrest

Spotless Indore | The 5th Time Cleanest City Of India Owes It To Its Residents

Spotless Indore | The 5th Time Cleanest City Of India Owes It To Its Residents

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Central Vista: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Challenging Change In Land Use

Central Vista: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Challenging Change In Land Use

Read More from Outlook

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Shailaja Menon, N. Sukumar / Adoptive parents share their experiences with adoption in India and its social, cultural and bureaucratic bottlenecks.

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Men's Junior Hockey World Cup: Champions India Upbeat At Home

Men's Junior Hockey World Cup: Champions India Upbeat At Home

Koushik Paul / FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup defending champions India start vs France on November 24 at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium. Get live streaming details here.

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Naseer Ganai / Khurram Parvez was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday evening after raiding his residence and office in Srinagar earlier in the day.

Advertisement