Watch: Dehradun-Delhi Shatabdi Express Coach Catches Fire; No Passengers Hurt

Reporting zero casualties, a bogie of Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express caught fire. The fire broke out in coach C5 of the train because of a short circuit, said Railway officials.
While coming from Delhi, the bogie caught fire near Kasro railway station, informed Uttarakhand police chief Ashok Kumar. All passengers were evacuated immediately from the affected bogie and it was also separated from the train, he added.
The fire which broke out in the C4 compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express train today has been brought under control; all passengers safe: Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar #newsflicks #NewDelhi #Uttarakhand #India #modi_rojgar_à¤¦à¥ÂÂ #lockdown2021 #fire #IndianRailways #TRAIN pic.twitter.com/bMOMsiyLFV— NewsFlicks (@NewsFlicks21) March 13, 2021
"Guard has informed that all passengers are safe and the fire brigade was informed. A total of 35 passengers in the coach were shifted and adjusted in other coaches. The train has departed for the destination", reported Railway officials.
