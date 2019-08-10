Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi's Resignation As Cong Chief Still Under Consideration, Says Surjewala

The Congress Working Committee met on Saturday and began deliberations on finding the new party president through a consultative process that would involve all state unit chiefs and legislature party leaders.

The CWC has decided to have consultations with leaders from across the country and the party's top decision-making body then was divided into five groups for different regions -- northeast, east, north, west and south.

The party's top brass, including Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, party general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ahmed Patel, A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad and P Chidambaram, went into a huddle at the All India Congress Committee headquarters here.

They are seeking to find a successor Rahul Gandhi who resigned as party chief on May 25 after the Congress' poll debacle, throwing the party into a leadership crisis.

Below are the live updates:

2:20 PM: Senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday ruled himself out of the race for party chief.

Speaking to reporters after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, he said: "I am not among those leaders who push their names for the party president's post. My opinion in this matter is known to all."

1:57 PM: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has said that CWC asked Rahul Gandhi to remain party chief, but he refused saying he wanted to accompany party workers in the fight against the government. "Rahul's resignation as Congress chief still under consideration, CWC to make a decision in the evening," he said.

1:47 PM: Congress Working Committee to meet again at 8.30 PM.

12:40PM: Group-wise consultation has begun

Sonia Gandhi on leaving from Congress Working Committee meeting: Now consultation(to decide next party chief) is going on and naturally me and Rahul ji cannot be a part of it pic.twitter.com/OcMoztJtuQ — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2019

12:35pm: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi leave consultation process on next Congress chief, saying they can't be part of this exercise

12:32pm: CWC accepts resolution on Rahul Gandhi's resignation

12:05pm: Mukul Wasnik is being seen as a frontrunner - neither too old, nor young. Wasnik has vast organisational experience, has worked in the NSUI and Youth Congress before moving to the AICC and has served as a Union minister.

11:59am: Rahul Gandhi not in favour of an aging leader, several CWC members believe the next party president should be a compromise between the Old Guard and younger leaders, say sources

11:54am: CWC divided into 5 regional groupings - North, Northeast, West, South and East. Senior leaders to discuss name of next Congress president with these groups comprising leaders of all state units. Rahul Gandhi has stressed for wider consultations with state leaderships, say sources

11:39am: The meeting comes after several senior party leaders such as Shashi Tharoor and Karan Singh voiced concerns over lack of clarity on the leadership issue.

Delhi: Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting underway at party office. pic.twitter.com/2RbzDziJXo — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2019

Delhi: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrives at Congress office for Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. pic.twitter.com/9ynaL4Liqg — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2019