July 25, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  CRPF Officer Shoots Senior, Self Dead In Delhi's Lodhi Estate

CRPF Officer Shoots Senior, Self Dead In Delhi's Lodhi Estate

The CRPF Sub-inspector hailed from Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, while the Inspector was from Rohtak in Haryana.

PTI 25 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
CRPF Officer Shoots Senior, Self Dead In Delhi's Lodhi Estate
Representational image
CRPF Officer Shoots Senior, Self Dead In Delhi's Lodhi Estate
outlookindia.com
2020-07-25T09:42:02+0530

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Sub Inspector allegedly shot dead his senior before killing himself in the Lodhi Estate area of the national capital, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 10:30 PM on Friday at 61, Lodhi Estate, a bungalow allotted to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), they said.

Officials said an argument took place between Sub Inspector Karnail Singh (55) and his senior Inspector Dashrath Singh (56).

The SI allegedly killed the Inspector with his service weapon and later shot himself dead, they said.

The SI hailed from Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, while the Inspector was from Rohtak in Haryana.

Senior officials of the paramilitary force and local police reached the spot soon after.

An inquiry is being conducted to ascertain the reason behind the incident, they said.

Next Story >>

Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Militants In Srinagar

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI New Delhi CRPF National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos